St. John vs. Villanova Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Villanova Wildcats Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

St. John’s vs. Villanova Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Location: Finner Pavilion, Philadelphia, PA

Network: CBS Sports Network

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

St. John (14-9) vs Villanova (14-3) Game Preview

Why St. John’s Will

The Red Storm registered a stunning 70-59 win against Villanova in early February, when they stopped all three, they were relatively hot, and it only lasted until the scoring.

This is a great team to force mistakes, generate steals, and come up with more than three enough to come up with easy points. It is one of the few teams in the Big East that can keep pace with the Wildcats if they join the shootout.

However…

Why will villanova win

Seriously, St. John? Depaul?

This is a crazy Red Storm team that beat Villanova by 11 to top 93 in a win over Xavier, and then not to get off the bus in an 88-83 home loss to a refractory Depure team.

For all of St. John’s good work, sometimes the defense just doesn’t work – the Blue Devils hit 63% from the field. Villanova will not do so, but it will not make 42% of its shots, as it did in the first meeting.

It takes the Wildcats to get two tangos. You have to be able to shoot well – like St. John did in the first meeting and Crayton did a few weeks ago – and Villanova should be relatively cold…

What is going to happen

St. John’s shooting will be good, but Villanova is roaring at home.

The Wildcats had three losses away from home. No, it’s not one of Jay Wright’s more consistent teams, but it can actually shoot. St. John’s has the ability to make this fun, but it won’t be able to keep up until late.

Get ready for tons.

St. John vs. Villanova prophecy, line

Villanova 84, St. John 77

Villanova-11.5, O / U: 154.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

