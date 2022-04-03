St Kilda vs Richmond, Max King Final Quarter, Highlights, Stats, Brett Ratten Press Conference

For the second week in a row, Max King inspired the Saints to swipe victory from the jaws of defeat, proclaiming himself as a de facto matchwinner on the AFL stage.

King scored four goals in the second half of last week’s win over Fremantle and exploded in the final quarter against Richmond on Sunday to help convert a 25-point deficit at Marvel Stadium to a 33-point victory margin. Scored four goals.

Speaking to foxfooty.com.au about the 21-year-old’s exploits after the game, fellow forward Dan Butler was amazed by the progress of 2018 pick number 4.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

St. Kilda Press Conference | 08:20

“Obviously we knew this was going to be a …