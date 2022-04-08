St. Louis Cardinals Predictions for the 2022 Season

As always, Redbird Rants employees are expecting big things from the St. Louis Cardinals. Here are our hopes for the 2022 season.

Is there anything better than Opening Day Baseball? After an unusually difficult off-season, it is finally time for the Clydesdales and first pitches, for red jackets and grass arches. What a beautiful day it will be for some St. Louis Cardinals baseball!

Last year, employees at Redbird Rants attempted some predictions. Buoyed by our average success, we are back again. Team MVP, Cy Young, the X-Factor, and the Bold Predictions are back, and this year we’ve added two-sentence evaluations of each writer for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals. hope you enjoy!