scheduled tribe. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright hit six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in five, and the St. Louis Cardinals returned Albert Pujols to an early 9-0 season win over Pittsburgh Celebrated. Pirates on Thursday.

Yadier Molina knocked out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also made home for the Cardinals, who won 35-year-old Oliver Marmol’s managerial debut. Paul Goldschmidt made four straight walks, the first since Manny Ramirez in 2002 to do so on the first day.

Pictured: Cardinals fans appear in style for home opener

The Pirates only had six hits and lost debutant K’Brien Hayes to a spasm in his forearm at first…