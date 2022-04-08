St. Louis Cardinals win 2022 home opener over Pirates

scheduled tribe. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright hit six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in five, and the St. Louis Cardinals returned Albert Pujols to an early 9-0 season win over Pittsburgh Celebrated. Pirates on Thursday.
Yadier Molina knocked out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also made home for the Cardinals, who won 35-year-old Oliver Marmol’s managerial debut. Paul Goldschmidt made four straight walks, the first since Manny Ramirez in 2002 to do so on the first day.
The Pirates only had six hits and lost debutant K’Brien Hayes to a spasm in his forearm at first…
Read Full News