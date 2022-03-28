St. Peter’s clock strikes midnight – ESPN 98.1 FM

While St. Peter’s Cinderella race is over, the peacock has nothing but pride.

looking at the team

When No. 15 St. Peter entered the NCAA Tournament, no one expected the result. Yes, the peacock race may have ended, but they made history on the way. Head Coach Shaheen Holloway talks about how she shocked the world.



https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/St-Peters-Post-History-Made-By-This-Team.mp3

The peacock Cinderella run began when he knocked out No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round 85–79. Of course, they didn’t stop there to advance to Sweet 16 with a 70-60 win against No. 7 Murray State in the second round. As the pressure began to build for the Peacocks, they beat Purdue with the final score 67-64,