Peter’s through the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as the Peacocks fell to the UNC Tar Heels 69-49 on Sunday night. The small Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, made history as only the 15th seed, reaching the elite eight.

The defeat set up a showdown between UNC and Duke in the Final Four, the first meeting between storied rivals in the NCAA Tournament. Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski is looking to end his final season with the NCAA title.

The two teams met in the final game of the regular season on 5 March at the Cameroon Indoor Stadium. About 90 former Duke players and several celebrities were present to watch Coach Kay in their final home game, but the Tar Heels spoiled the fun with a decisive 94–81 victory.