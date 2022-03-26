St Peter’s may be sports’ greatest underdog after Purdue upset

The first six home games of St Peter’s 2021–22 season were played in a gym in front of a declared crowd of less than 500 people, rivaling some of the nearby high schools.

Even the thought of a team playing in front of a packed NBA field a little more than two months later seemed impossible.

Supporters of the event took to planes, trains and automobiles to get to Sweet 16 in Philadelphia to play it this weekend, but Friday’s arena could hold no more than 500 people before March 15 at St. were fans. Still, make no mistake: It was Peacock’s home game in Philly. Basketball fans from everywhere have embraced this consummate underdog over the past nine days, and the bandwagon just hasn’t stopped rising.

After defeating No. 3 Purdue…