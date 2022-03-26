St. Peter’s Pulls Off Another Upset as March Gets Madder

(Bloomberg) — March got a little crazy Friday when St. Peter’s University — a small, Jesuit college in New Jersey — scored another upset in the 2022 NCAA playoffs.

Peacock beat Purdue 67-64 to enter the last eight, becoming the first No. 15 seed to ever place in the bracket. Loyola University Chicago was seeded 11th when the team played in the Final Four in 2018. St. Peters will play North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday.

With just over 3,000 students slated for the fall of 2021 semester, St. Peter’s dwarfs its competitors. Purdue has approximately 50,000 students and the University of Kentucky’s perennial powerhouse of over 30,000. St Peters knocked out the No. 2 seed Wildcats in the first round.

Sports commentator Skip Bayless said that the team…