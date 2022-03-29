St. Petersburg native Will Packer creates history at the Oscars

scheduled tribe. Petersburg, Fla. (WFLA) – People who know and love Will Packer say it doesn’t hurt to see him become such a big star.

“He must have been an inspiration long before he reached this level,” said Reverend Keturah Pittman, Packer’s former high school guidance counselor.

Packer led the All Black Oscar production team for the first time.

She said that she knew her student would reach these heights long before she got there. Pittman told 8 On Your Side that it was an honor to see Packer produce such a huge event.

“All of us: black, white Asian or whatever, we should all be proud of the fact that this is a young man from St. Petersburg,” Pittman said.

Packer is known to break down barriers within the film industry and can now add the Oscars to the list. St. Pete…