Redheads have more fun! Stacy Dooley shows off her new copped bobbed hairstyle as she leaves the kitchen studio on Saturday

Stacey Dooley puts on an eye catching display in all black co-ord with her new bob

Stacy Dooley shows off her newly-trimmed copper bob as she chooses a casual black coord to head home after filming Saturday Kitchen

By Jessica Janes for Mailonline

Published: , Updated:

Stacy Dooley made a stylish exit as she left the kitchen studio on Saturday showcasing her new bobbed hairstyle.

The 35-year-old television presenter wanted to make sure her golden auburn locks stood out as much as possible while wearing a completely black coord.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacy cut the casual look in a black pleated oversized shirt paired with matching flared trousers.

Redheads have…

Read Full News