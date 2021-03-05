Stacy Keebleer is still “The Weapon of Mass Seduction” at the age of 41

Loading...

Stacey Keebler Was never considered WWE Diva, And yet she ended up being one of the most famous women to grace the ring. Once Nfl cheerleader In the late 1990s, she auditioned for the first time in the Baltimore Ravens for the Tech Champion Wrestling Nitro Girl contest and won it, which impacted her career.

Loading...

Keebler turned to her 42-inch legs Incredible physique. When she stepped out for her WWE theme song, Kid rock’s “feet”, She certainly knew how to use those organs to excite the crowd. Patented it Enter the ring Even today wrestling fans have it on their mind.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Like the tag team, Kebler participated in many memorable matches. Bra and panty match His specialty, Tory wilson, Trish stratus And lie. The long-standing rivalry with Trish is still one of the biggest between any two WWE Divas.

Loading...

The gorgeous Keibler retired from WWE in 2005 and followed other ventures, such as when she appeared in the second season “dancing with the Stars” in 2006. It was there that Judge Bruno Tonioli called him “The Weapon of Mass Seduction”.

Loading...

These days, Keibler said he was back again. But at the age of 41, he is still quite an audience.

Loading...

Keebler’s WWE career

Kebler rose to prominence for WCW, where she was known as Miss Hancock.

Loading...

When Vince McMahon purchased the organization in 2001, he became part of the Tech Wrestling Federation. On 14 June 2001, she made her debut smack down! Heal used to distract Rhino as a character.

Loading...

From there, Keebler became a household name and wrestling superstar. He managed the Dudley Boys and was considered the “Duchess of Dudleyville”. He danced at Vince McMahon’s table. Fans could not wait for them to strip down and show their assets in the ring. The professional wrestler struggled with names such as Trish Stratus, Molly Hawley and Tory Wilson, although she was not a technical wrestler like the former.

Loading...

Keebler officially retired from WWE in 2006 to try his hand at acting and dancing. She has since made an appearance, however. He guest starred on the WWE reality show tough enough And happy WWE fans in 2019 He inducted tori wilson In the WWE Hall of Fame.

Loading...

How old is Stacey Keebler?

Former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Stacey Keebler pic.twitter.com/EDFtAXVXWo – Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) 6 January 2019

Stacey Keebler was born on 14 October 1979. She turned 41 in 2020.

Loading...

She was born in Rosdale, Maryland, where she became interested in ballet and tap dancing. In 1990, the attractive woman won the Miss Maryland Pre-Teen and won the national competition.

Loading...

She graduated from Towson University with a degree in Mass Communication, and was performing as one when she was 18 Baltimore Ravens To praise.

Loading...

What does Stacey Keebler look like now?

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Keibler (@stacykeibler)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Keibler (@stacykeibler)

related: Hulk Hogan’s daughter is looking better these days

Loading...

She has played a big 4–0 innings recently, but she is still as beautiful as ever.

Loading...

Keebler proved that age is nothing when he inducted Tori Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 in New York City. Frankly, both looked better in their 40s than some of the WWE Divyangs look like today.

Loading...

After wrestling, Kebler immediately appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. She finished third. Blond haired then started acting. He did small roles in TV shows like What about brian, How i met your mother, Psych, George lopez And blue Mountain State. In 2013, he hosted the Lifetime Show Supermarket Superstar.

Loading...

Since then, she has launched a lifestyle blog, which has failed to achieve much. She found herself immersed in drama with her husband in 2016 Jared Pobre sued NFL quarterback Cam Newton, He was accused of damaging his $ 11 million Beverly Hills home, which Newton leased.

Loading...

Now, Keebler focuses on being a full-time mom to her three children. She and her husband co-founded a skincare company, Caldera + Lab, so it’s safe to say that their hands are full.

Loading...

Who is she married

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Keibler (@stacykeibler)

Kebler got his eye on everyone when he returned to the ring later in the day.

Loading...

He dated David Flair, son of Rick flairIn 2000 before moving on to Andrew “Test” Martin. He dated actor Geoff Stuletts and the only and only Hollywood celeb. George Clooney, Which she went public from 2011-2013.

Loading...

Kebler began dating her future husband, Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre, in 2013. The two said “I Do” in Mexico the following year. Pobre is worth a guess $ 200 million.

Loading...

“My happiness is indescribable!” Keebler told E! After Marriage. “Marriage is the ultimate bond of love and friendship. This means putting all your faith and belief into a person whom you cannot help but believe is your soul. Someone who has all your interests at heart; Someone extended a hand to you, who is there to help you grow and be the best person you can be. Jared this is all for me. “

How many children are they?

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Keibler (@stacykeibler)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Keibler (@stacykeibler)

Keebler and Pobre welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August 2014. Their second child, son Bodhi Brooks, was born in June 2018. Then in May 2020, Keibler gave birth to the couple’s third child and second child, Isabella Vishwas. .

Loading...

Keibler and her husband packed up their lives in Los Angeles to move to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to raise their children in a quiet setting close to nature.

Loading...

“When Jared and I went to visit Jackson Hole, we just knew it was a place where we wanted to raise our children,” she said the parade. “And it is great to be active with children. We go walking, we ride bikes. Jared is an amazing cook so we always cook at home. We are indeed enjoying a very slow life, as opposed to the city life we ​​used to have. “

Despite the bumps of many children over the past decade, Keebler has found a way to stay in shape. Decide on the basis of Her instagram and social media, She participates in boxing and yoga to stay fit. She also bikes and hikes around her Wyoming home.

Loading...

Stacey Keebler made her debut in the ring about 20 years ago and can be done in the ring at WrestleMania, but the 41-year-old has always been a knockout.

Loading...

This post was originally published on June 18, 2020, but has been updated.