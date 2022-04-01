Stacy King Went Bonkers Because DeMar DeRozan Posted Nicolas Batum

It’s a tossup right now between Chicago Bulls analyst Stacy King and Charlotte Hornets play-by-play voice Eric Collins, for whom the announcer brings more energy to the broadcast.

Thursday night went to King, who was completely tied up after Bulls All-Star Demar DeRozan easily forwarded Nicolas Buttum to the Clippers and ended the play with a vicious dunk. The slam electrified the crowd and sent Reigns into a frenzy as the Bulls analyst dusted off his French for the call.

Stacy King is the funniest announcer in the NBA pic.twitter.com/KfVizkHluw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) 1 April 2022

“Do you speak French? Do you speak French?” King shouted after the play-by-play voice Adam Amin jumped in with a big “ooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”

“Nicholas Batum, yes yes! Get out of the way!” King…