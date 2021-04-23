Stan Kroenke ‘has no intention of selling Arsenal’

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke confirms that his father Stan has no intention of promoting the membership regardless of the current European Tremendous League fiasco.

The 73-year-old’s firm KSE have owned the Gunners outright since 2018, however they’ve been extensively criticised throughout their time on the helm and meant to signal Arsenal up for the European Tremendous League earlier than withdrawing.

Journalist Kaveh Solhekol lately reported that one proprietor was near “throwing the towel in” and placing his membership up on the market, however Josh Kroenke – a director at Arsenal – introduced KSE’s need to stay in cost.

When requested a few potential sale of the membership throughout a followers discussion board on Thursday night, Kroenke stated: “I’m not prepared to reply that query as a result of now we have no intention of promoting.

“I imagine we’re match to hold on in our place as custodians of Arsenal. We have been put in a really troublesome place by forces outdoors of the membership. Now we have the identical plans for summer season that we had a number of weeks in the past and I am nonetheless enthusiastic about these.

“So I is likely to be met with distrust, I is likely to be met with scepticism, however over time I hope to determine some kind of relationship with our supporter teams and present them that we’re able to taking our membership ahead.”

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he obtained an apology from the membership’s house owners over the European Tremendous League fiasco, however Gunners followers are planning to protest towards Kroenke earlier than Friday’s Premier League conflict with Everton.