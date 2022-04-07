Stan Laurel ‘regrets’ split from wife as love life gets ‘complicated’ – account revealed movies | Entertainment

Stan & Ollie: Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as Laurel and Hardy

The English comedian, who died in 1965, was half of the famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Two funny people are portrayed by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly in ‘Stan and Ollie’ on BBC Two Tonight. He plays the Cumbria-born comedian and his larger-than-life American partner in the later stages of his career. His fame began to wane during this period, and he eventually broke away from Hollywood.

But John S Baird’s 2018 film about his life takes him to the height of pre-war popularity.

It shows how the pair then left the US to tour the UK music halls, a circuit on which Stan began his career.

Despite keeping the audience hooked to himself and Oliver Hardy…