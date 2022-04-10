Stan Wawrinka, Felix Auger-Aliasime team up for Monte Carlo doubles

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassim have joined hands to play doubles together at the Monte Carlo Masters. Wawrinka, 37, and Auger-Aliassim, 21, are set to make their debut as a team in Monte Carlo.

Former world number three Wawrinka has just returned to action after being sidelined for a year and his decision to enter the Monte Carlo Masters doubles draw should come as no surprise. Wawrinka returned to the Marbella Challenger last week after being ruled out for a year with a leg injury.

In Marbella, Wawrinka suffered a first round defeat to Elias Yammer. Wawrinka also played doubles in Marbella as he and Pablo Andujar reached the quarterfinals, before losing to Alexander Nedoviusov and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Wawrinka …