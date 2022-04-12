Stan Wawrinka: Monte Carlo loss ‘much better than I expected’ | ATP Tour

Stan Wawrinka lost his first tour-level match in 13 months at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, but he left the Principality, pleased with his progress.

“It was a way better match. I feel like the body is getting a lot better. I’m still a long way from where I want to be, but I think I am [moving in] Right direction,” Wawrinka said after a three-set loss against Alexander Bublik. “I think today was a positive match. Of course it was a tough loss, but I am happy with the way I am playing today.

The former world No. 3 took the first set from shotmaking Kazakhstan and broke serve three times in the match. But as the match progressed, Bublik became stronger.

