Stand-up comic and actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Actor and stand-up comic Gilbert Gottfried, known for his raw, scorching voice and lewd jokes, has died at the age of 67.
Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert, His family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.
