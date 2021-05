Stand Up Rahul Movie a Telugu language rom-com drama starring Raj Tharun and Varsha Bollamma in the pivotal role. The film was directed by debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki and jointly produced by Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners. Sweekar Agasthi composes the music for the film.