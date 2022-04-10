Standalone Aus GP ‘expensive’ and ‘too tough’ say Horner and Russell

Christian Horner and George Russell have both expressed their concerns about traveling to Melbourne only for one event.

After starting the season with a double-header that ended in Saudi Arabia, the teams were sent packing to Australia two weeks later with an emergency rescue mission in the mix to get the goods to the circuit on time.

And when race weekend is over, Formula 1 will have to haul everything to Italy – flying more than 25,000km between races two and four.

“To be here for a weekend, I think for everyone, it’s a big time change, it’s expensive,” said red Bull Team boss Christian Horner.

“Having Melbourne between races, especially as a standalone, is very difficult for the teams and everyone,” Russell said according to Motorsport.com.

“People came out …