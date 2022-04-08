Standalone Australian GP is “very tough” on F1 teams

F1 has returned to Melbourne two years after the Grand Prix was canceled hours before practice for the 2020 season-opener was set to begin after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the paddock.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix is ​​the third round of the season, but has traditionally been the first race of the campaign. The season began with a Middle East double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But the standalone nature of the race means most team members only get a few days at home before traveling to Australia to accommodate the time difference.

Russell felt that Australia’s placement on the calendar needed more thought in the future, suggesting it should be combined with a race to break up some travel in the Middle East.

“Having Melbourne…