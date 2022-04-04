Standard: Mehdi Karsela honored for his last game at Sklesin (VIDEO)

Before the match against Union Saint-Guillois, Mehdi Carcella was awarded by Standard for his 300th game in the colors of Lige.

MEhdi Carsela is a player who stayed for several seasons at Standard. The Moroccan International has already played its 300th match but this Sunday, 3 April, the club paid tribute to the captain of the day.

After a stint between 2008 and 2011 and then a second transfer between 2013 and 2015, this is already his third spell at Standard. To celebrate Carcela’s 300th match, supporters held up a banner while the Lige management offered them a jersey bearing the “Carcela” flock. But with the number 300.