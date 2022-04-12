Standup comic and actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gilbert Gottfried, actor and famed standup comic known for his raw, snarky voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert, His family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill it with his jokes.

