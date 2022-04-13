Standup comic and actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 – Cranbrook Daily Townsman

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned standup comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He was the first national…