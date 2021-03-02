Stanford Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Stanford Cardinals 2021 football schedule, analysis and what they miss the Pac-12 teams.

September 4 Kansas State (in Arlington)

September 11 at USC

September 18 on Vanderbilt

25 July UCLA

October 2 oregon

October 8 in Arizona State

October 16 in Washington State

23 October. Open date

October 30 Washington

5 November. Utah

November 13 in Oregon State

20 November

27 November Notre Dame

Stanford Football Schedule Analysis: You all have to go out of a team and play a power five non-conference game. Stanford is playing three. Make your Vanderbilt jokes what you want, but the Cardinals will go on the road, battle with Kansas State in Arlington, and Notre Dame’s regular season-ender.

If it wasn’t interesting enough, the Pac-12 opens at USC as a part of the first three games away from home before hosting the CLCLA. In a big break, however, the Cardinals get Oregon, Washington, Utah and Cal at home with only one game from Palo Alto on October 16.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona, Colorado