Stanford warmly greets Katie Meyer before final four games

Stanford warmly greets Katie Meyer before final four games

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255). Suicide PreventionLifeline.org,

Ahead of Friday night’s Final Four fling with the Yukon, the Stanford women’s basketball team honored Cardinal soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in early March at the age of 22.

Stanford players wore Nike soccer shirts that were customized for the school to honor Meyer’s memory during the pre-game warmup.


Read Full News