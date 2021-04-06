LATEST

Stanford Wins Championship For All Those Teams That Didn’t – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Stanford Wins Championship For All Those Teams That Didn't - Tech Kashif

STANFORD, Calif.: Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters celebrated one together in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally won again.

Kate Starbird, Nicole Powell, Candice Wiggins and countless others were also part of talented Stanford teams that didn’t end their seasons by cutting down the nets.

Its heartbreaking to go through that, recalled Tara VanDerveer, who completed her 35th year coaching Stanford by capturing the program’s first NCAA championship since 1992.

The Cardinal made 10 Final Four appearances only to come up empty-handed since their previous championship twice finishing as runners-up before holding off Pac-12 rival Arizona 54-53 to end the nearly three-decade drought.

It means everything, Wiggins said of seeing Stanford come through this time.

VanDerveer and her emotionally spent team returned to Northern California on Monday for a victory parade through campus after capturing that elusive championship.

The Hall of Fame coach took time after winning to reflect on all of those special players, deep runs and near-misses. And how this talented team did it for the others who did their part to build the perennial powerhouse.

I really feel like we won this for all the great players that have played at Stanford,” VanDerveer said. “The former players would be so proud to be part of this team because of the resilience theyve shown, because of the sisterhood that they represent.

That sisterhood became even stronger following a poor decision by players in September that could have derailed the championship season before it began.

Kiana Williams and some teammates left campus to play pickup basketball in a gym nearby when they were supposed to be under quarantine following COVID-19 protocols after everyone reconvened on campus.

VanDerveer shared her disappointment in their choices and her hurt.

That incident, as the coach and her star point guard described it after Sunday night’s win, made Williams strive to be a better leader. The only way she imagined making it up to her coach: hoisting the championship trophy.

When she found out she was just so heartbroken and disappointed, Williams said. I felt like the only way to make up for that is to win a national championship for her. Me and Alyssa (Jerome), we said from there on out were going to be better leaders, follow the rules, follow protocol, to win this natty. To look back on that experience, having that feeling to now, Im extremely proud of this team.

I also want to add I feel like it was worth it going to play those pickup games.

Yet positive coronavirus tests from that group delayed the start of practice. VanDerveer, in a more risky age group if she were to contract the virus, expressed her feelings and frustrations.

I was hurt. I was upset. I let them know that, she said. I think, though, that developed more trust with us as a staff with our players. They understood that you have to be accountable. But since then, we did have staff test positive three staff but no players.

I think that incident helped us because they were quarantined for 14 days. … It was a very tough year. That was just the beginning of it. But I think that really set the tone that said, Were going to be honest, were going to be trustworthy, and we need that from all of us. I think it was a learning experience.

It helped these close-knit women, who spent more than two months living out of hotels because of COVID-19 restrictions that prevented them from playing home games, make it up to the Hall of Fame coach they admire.

So many great players have passed through this program. They have all come for the same reason that we have, to be coached by the greatest, to develop not only as a player but just as a person, as a young woman,” sophomore Haley Jones said. “So I think this is just an honor to be able to do this for her and with her.

The 67-year-old VanDerveer is the all-time winningest women’s coach and she’s not ready to say whether she is pondering retirement not yet, anyway.

Maybe Ill think about it later. Right now I am very excited about what we accomplished, and Im really excited about the team that we have … and the young people that are committed to Stanford, VanDerveer said. Im happy. Im enjoying it. I dont know if I can go through another COVID year, so I hope everybody is wearing their mask. Lets get better so we can get back to normal.

___

More AP womens college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
704
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
701
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
698
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
698
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
686
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
680
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
654
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
581
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
555
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
555
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top