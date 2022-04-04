Star Academy: COVID-19 strikes another candidate

Although they are cut off from the outside world, Star Academy candidates are not immune to COVID-19, so much so that a second candidate will finally be absent on the board of Mel’s studio on Sunday evening due to the virus. ,

• Read also: “Star Academy”: a case of COVID in the Academy

• Read also: “Star Academy”: Gregory Charles in the service of academics

After Eloi, Olivier in turn contracted the virus and was placed in isolation, production was announced on Sunday morning.

“Olivier is doing well and has now been isolated at the academy. There’s no compromise on tonight’s Variety, but Olivier won’t be able to take part. We’ll connect with him live from Waterloo on some of his…