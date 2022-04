Despite his absence on the “Star Academy” variety’s stage, Eloi Cumming was saved from the public vote on Sunday evening, before being patronized by Sarah-Maud teachers. This decision set off a joyful, colorful variety full of spectacular performances.

Joel LeMay / Agency QMI

Academics got a chance to share the stage with Robert Charlebois in great shape. He captured some of his most beautiful songs like “Kumlata Aur Dosti”…