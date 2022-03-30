Star Academy is returning on TF1

Good news for fans of the concert: Star Academy should be back on TF1 on October 21, 2001, more than twenty years after the launch of its first episode.

For three months, sixteen candidates gathered in a palace learn to be solid performers by taking lessons in singing, dancing and theatre. They then performed live every Saturday evening in the company of international stars, such as Mary Carey, Phil Collins or the mother of jesusWho created a sensation during the first edition of the show. The public ended up choosing a winner, with one album produced.

according to information of paris, the formula should keep to its core principles: daily and prime-time. under control, it will always be Nikos AligasWith a co-host, whose identity is currently unknown.

“Nikos is the pillar of PAF, he helps to keep a benchmark. The entire cast of the film…