Star crossed lovers: Episode 5: a normal day – TMT Updates

‘Okay guys sick depart I’ve to return to delhi bye.come to go to me’ he stated ‘sure bhai’ she added, he left ‘ so guys pizzas right here coke too let’s start with our dialogue’ entered aaryan

‘ so guys don’t want to fret about inns and stuff as a result of I’ve my very own farm home there ‘ stated riddhima , ‘ ya i keep in mind’ stated aaryan ,   ‘ sounds cool then , all we’ve got to do is e-book a jeep for an excellent tour what do you guys  say’ requested vansh. ‘ why not’ stated Riddhima. Quickly there was a knock on the door ‘ sir could i vome in’ a woman requested ‘sure ahaana’ she entered flopping he heels and spoke in essentially the most irritating voice in line with riddhima’ sir u have a gathering in 5 minutes with mr . shekhawat’ ‘okay sick be there’ he stated and left

Riddhima requested aaryan ‘who’s she aaryan’ . Aryan scoffed ‘dont even ask she is a witch everybody within the workplace is aware of that she is after vansh bhai aside from vansh bhai, btw depart all these items come lets go to our home vr mansion dadi will likely be very comfortable to fulfill you we’ll name sejal too’ . ‘ ya sounds good’ riddhima smiled

They reached Vr mansion sia opened the door and screamed in pleasure’ riddhu hiiiii how are uuuu’, ‘calm down u simply met her yesterday’ stated aryan ishani teased ‘aryan being my brother i assumed h had that a lot desencey to serve your visitors go get water for her and gor me too’ ge stood there shell shocked  all of them burst out laughing  ( guys im sorry im very lazy to jot down the entire household convo with riddhima u can think about the way it went)

Riddhima and sejal had dinner with the Raisinghania’s and reached residence in the meantime in vr mansion ‘thag lady is ideal for my vansh’ ‘ikr dadi’,added siya  ‘chillax dadi in goa u see how we deliver them shut, am i proper aryan’ ‘sure u are’ .

 

