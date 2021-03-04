ENTERTAINMENT

Star director gifted a posh flat to her heroine

This star director is equally known for his knowledge and acts mischievous with his actresses. In the past as well, the director was paired with several heroines who acted in his films. He even reprises his heroines, while his strong PR and goodwill in the industry brought attention to rumors of his alleged ‘affairs’.

The latest hot buzz in T-town circles shows that the director recently gifted a stunning flat to one of his heroines. Apparently, the flat is worth more than one crore, as it is situated in a posh area. The actress has entered the top league in Tollywood for one of the director’s hit films.

Rumors of directors, producers and even heroes gifting expensive flats to their heroines is nothing new in Tollywood. But the latest rumor to note is that the flat the director had gifted the actress is very close to the place where he lives with his family. Well, we leave the rest of the story to your imagination!

