Star Maa Dancee+ Plus Telugu 9th May 2021 Full Episode Update: Who Gets Evicted Today?

Get ready for another top-notch episode of Dancee+Telugu. The show is all on its way to thrill you with all of its splendid dance performances by the extremely excellent participants of the show. All of them never failed to astonish the audiences and the rest of the audience. All such wonderful performance every time made Dance+Telugu one of the popular dance reality show in South. Now, it is coming to make your weekend much more enjoyable with all the incredible dance acts that are going to woo you. Get all the further information regarding Dance+ here.

The stage opens by one of the top performers of the show Jiya. She just brings the storm on the stage with her suave performance. Radhika appreciates Jiya’s performance. But it seems that there is something wrong happen with the host Ohmkar. He might doesn’t like the judgement or something else. However, this moment has now become an issue among the netizens and the viewers of the show. Some of them are criticising the judgement. While on another hand, people are slamming Ohmkar for not being a judge. It looks like that it will be a controversial episode of Dancee Plus.

Whereas some of the audience is also alleging the show as scripted. In many of the comments, we have experienced that the audience is saying the reality show is adopting the daily soap technique to enhance the engagement of the show. Although this is for the first time when we have endured such in-between of the show. But the viewers are quite disappointed with this issue. On one side host, Ohmkar and judge Jiya are rebuffed with each other statement. Later, the issue also starts the debate between Raghu and Jiya. Let’s see how this issue is going to resolve.

Besides, this is the first season of Dancee Plus and it is gaining much popularity among the audience. The show premiered on 27 December 2020 on Star Maa along with a TRP rating of 9.0. The show has selected a total of 12 contestants from the Mega audition that is competing in all of the rounds. Ever Since the show has started a total of seven elimination have been taken place. Lungi Manas was the first evicted from the show while Tejaswini and Maheshwari eliminated in the last week due to a lack of votes. Catch the complete show thin Sunday at 9 PM on Star Maa. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast and get all Dance Pluss Written Update.


