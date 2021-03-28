Star Maa Dancee+(Plus) Telugu Today’s Episode Update 28th March 2021: Contestants Recreate Butta Bomma

Dancee+ (Plus) Telugu is just spreading fire in its audience’s heart and as you all know that all the contestants are bent on giving outstanding performances to make their way in the game. It is not hidden that the show is making unknown faces popular and introducing them to the entertainment industry so that they can make their dream true and live. As you all have watched that this is elimination weekend and saying this won’t be bad that every week one has to return home and the rest of the contestants have to compete with each other till the finals, so here we are talking about the latest episode of Dancee+, stick around to get all updates on it.
Star Maa’s this show is creating havoc everywhere because of this mind-blowing concept and now when the Re-creation round is going on all the participants are bent on making the competition tough as compare before. tonight you will see MMK’s powerful performance on “AA Rey Pritam Pyare” after which everyone gets in dope and judges gets so happy with their performance and they appreciate them for this powerpack appearance.
#VasiTony team recreation of #ButtaBomma 👌 #Dancee+ today at 9 PM on TarStarMaa#DanceePlus pic.twitter.com/9TUMNQtTOj
– starmaa (tarStarMaa) March 28, 2021
After Monal’s team, the show moves ahead with the performance turn of Yashwanth’s team where Sanket Sahadev puts four moons in the show by performing on “She Is Gone” Sanket shows some magical moves with the touch of energetic locking popping dance moves, he keeps the enthusiasm from the very beginning of his performance and after finishing his performance competition gets tougher when he is asked that how he did this and that too with this feeling, he replies that it’s all just because of that one moment that was unexpected, hence he felt that and perform like this but after this they enjoy the stage and laugh together.
Judges appreciate every move of him. As usual, after some performances there will be a fun moment where everyone laughs and take a short rest of the competition, well, doing all the fun while the show is going on is not the first time happening thing we all are watching here, but we all have watched this on many shows before and it has become the trend in every reality competition show, for taking a moment out of the tough battles.
So that all the participants can get a happy time in spite of having the pressure to win and perform. There are many more things to watch and see so don’t forget to watch it on TV at 9:00 PM. Hit the comment box and let us know whom you want to see in finals and if you keen to know more you can also watch this on Disney+Hotstar and to get all the latest written updates on this show stay tuned to the page.