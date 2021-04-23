ENTERTAINMENT

Star Movies brings alive the magic of Hollywood with #HollywoodUnlimited

Avatar
By
Posted on
Star Movies brings alive the magic of Hollywood with #HollywoodUnlimited

– Attractive Elisha Kriis is ready to enthrall you with attention-grabbing info on Hollywood on April 24, 2021 at 7:30 pm on @starmoviesindia’s Instagram web page

twenty third April 2021, Mumbai, India: Because the Crimson Carpet is unfurled and India waits with bated breath to see if we lastly carry dwelling an Oscar statuette after nearly 2 many years, Star Films is amping up the joy with a novel Instagram marketing campaign #HollywoodUnlimited that includes super-talented and lovely Elisha Kriis. As a countdown to the awards, Indian magnificence, Elisha will stroll us by way of riveting unknown info about Hollywood with movies in the end culminating to a Instagram stay session on April twenty fourth, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Watch the marketing campaign unravel with these 2 hyperlinks:

Star Films India –

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5Q1HPB3o3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5DCZrh-Jm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Via the marketing campaign, Star Films goals to maintain up with the Oscars momentum whereas deepening consciousness about Hollywood in its true essence. The mega stay will take viewers on Hollywood tour like by no means earlier than protecting iconic and should visited areas like The TCL Chinese language Theatre, The Dolby Theatre, The Hollywood Stroll of Fame and others.

Don’t miss out on this chance that can reveal some attention-grabbing and thrilling info. Be a part of Star Films and @elishakriis on this journey solely on April 24, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Residence to the Oscars in India for over 2 many years, the 93rd Academy Awards will probably be telecasted stay on Star Films and Star World at 5:30 am and repeated at 8:30 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
48
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
46
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
43
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top