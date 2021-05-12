Star Plus Taare Zameen Par Season 2 Start Date Timing Judges Audition How To Do Registration

The most popular singing TV show “Taare Zameen Par” has come up with its new season on Star Plus. Thie first season has gained popularity among the audience so the maker is also hoping for this season to be the well-liked show as well. The concept of this show is to give an opportunity to talented kids in each state of India. The contestants will get the opportunity to perform in front of the mega singing stars and learn a lot to polish their singing skills. They will get a mentor who will work on their flows and make them win this singing battle. The interested contestants can visit the official website to register for the auditions to follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of Hotstar officials to register for the Star Plus “Taare Zameen Par” show.

Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage of the Hotstar application

Then fill in the required details such as Contestants Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, State, Distt, Age, Gender, contact details, and their guardian’s details

Upload an audition video of the contestant

Click on the terms and conditions to agree and submit the registration form

Download the pdf and take a printout for future use.

The online audition will be organized by Star Plus for this show. So the interested candidates can upload a video while they are singling and attach it with their online registration form. The candidates of age 5 to 15 years old can apply for the auditions. The officials will call you if you will get shortlisted by the team of the show and they will call you for the ground auditions. Taare Zameen Par Season 1 winner was Biren Dang, the first runner up was Laisel Rai and second runner up was Vansh Wadhwa. The show has been premiered on 2nd November 2020.

Last season was hosted by Aakriti Sharma and singer Sugandha Mishra. The Last season’s mentors were Shankar Mahadevan, Jonita Gandhi, and Tony Kakkar. The list of this season’s mentors is yet to be revealed. The format of this show is to select 20 children who will be work under their mentor’s guidance and there will not be any elimination take place till the finale. But after a few weeks, the format changed to follow the elimination process and each Saturday the low scorer contestant will compete with each other, and then the low-score will be eliminated. So stay tuned to Star Plus to watch this show. To know more about this article stay connected to us.