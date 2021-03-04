Star producers introduce 14 directors – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood’s top producer Karan Johar has announced that he is going to bring 14 more directors into the industry with his Dharma Productions banner. Apparently it is four decades of his production house and taking the moment, Karan announced.

Well this is a sensational item in which 14 names were announced and their names were also revealed at one time. Sharing a video of all 14 directors, Karan tweeted, “Over the past four decades, #Dharmapradarshanas have groomed more than 20 directors who have respected their skill sets over the years to create magic on the big screen , And now TETDharma is all set to usher in a new era of cinema with 14 young and talented storytellers joining Dharma’s family. “

Adding, Karan wrote, “His modern outlook on cinema will usher in a new era of content, which is spreading across mediums. Be it dramatic or digital, our new roster of storytellers makes up for it. There are many stories in the kitchen of #DirectorsOfDharma, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table. stay tuned!”

Going to be a director, he is making films on drama, romance, adventure, psychological thriller and comedy genres that will cater to all sections of the audience.

So Karan and Dharma have a lot to offer for years to come.

