Star Vijay TV Show, Venue, Date, Nominees!

Star Vijay TV is all set to broadcast the most entertaining and anticipated “Mirchi Music Awards”. The audience is waiting for this award as it filled ‘-with lots of entertainment and fun. Mirchi is India’s no. one music agency and has been hosting a “Mirchi Music Awards”, focusing on celebrating the music industry talent. Whereas we all are aware of the fact that there is a proper lockdown in the country hence is getting boring for the people to stay at home.

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winners List

Category and Winners name of the forthcoming Mirchi Music Awards:-

The list of categories and the winner’s list is yet to be unveiled.

Category Winner Name Lyricist Of The Decade TBU Album Of The Decade TBU Make It Hot Mirchi Award TBU Female Musician Of The Decade TBU Song Of The Decade TBU Choice of Listeners: Song Of The Decade TBU Background Score Of The Decade TBU Social Media Star Mirchi Award TBU Mirchi Trendsetter Of The Year TBU Male Musician Of The Decade TBU Lifetime Achievement Award TBU Choice of Listeners: Album Of The Decade TBU Contribution To Hindi Film Music TBU

So, you don’t have to get bore as “Mirchi Music Awards” is going to be aired on 15 May 2021 on your television screens, you can reduce the level of your stress and boringness by enjoying the award only on Star Vijay Tv Channel. The audience will be going to see several celebrities on the same stage including actors, actresses, choreographers, singers, directors, producers, and etc. These well-known personalities are going to make the ward night special and entertaining with their performances.

The show will go to undertake or host by Vj Archana and Makapa Ananad. Thye will be seen cracking numerous jokes and also keep s the hilarious sequences on the stage on the entire award show. On the award night, we will go to see many renowned music directors from the Kollywood Industry. We will also go to numerous actress turned politicians such as Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, KS Ravikumar, Mano, Antony Dasan, Anirudh, Regina Cassandra, and etc.

Important Details of the upcoming Mirchi Music Awards:-

The show will go to take place under the given guidelines issued by the government, on how to take precautions to fight against covid. The award show is scheduled to be released on May 15th, 2021, at 5:00 pm, on channel Satr Vijay Tv and it will also have its digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App.

Time: – 05:00 PM

Date:- May 15, 2021

Language:- Tamil

The award show will be going to be aired in the Tamil language.