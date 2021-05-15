ENTERTAINMENT

Star Vijay TV Show, Venue, Date, Nominees!

Star Vijay TV is all set to broadcast the most entertaining and anticipated “Mirchi Music Awards”. The audience is waiting for this award as it filled ‘-with lots of entertainment and fun. Mirchi is India’s no. one music agency and has been hosting a “Mirchi Music Awards”, focusing on celebrating the music industry talent. Whereas we all are aware of the fact that there is a proper lockdown in the country hence is getting boring for the people to stay at home.

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winners List

Category and Winners name of the forthcoming Mirchi Music Awards:-

The list of categories and the winner’s list is yet to be unveiled.

Category Winner Name
Lyricist Of The Decade TBU
Album Of The Decade TBU
Make It Hot Mirchi Award TBU
Female Musician Of The Decade TBU
Song Of The Decade TBU
Choice of Listeners: Song Of The Decade TBU
Background Score Of The Decade TBU
Social Media Star Mirchi Award TBU
Mirchi Trendsetter Of The Year TBU
Male Musician Of The Decade TBU
Lifetime Achievement Award TBU
Choice of Listeners: Album Of The Decade TBU
Contribution To Hindi Film Music TBU

So, you don’t have to get bore as “Mirchi Music Awards” is going to be aired on 15 May 2021 on your television screens, you can reduce the level of your stress and boringness by enjoying the award only on Star Vijay Tv Channel. The audience will be going to see several celebrities on the same stage including actors, actresses, choreographers, singers, directors, producers, and etc. These well-known personalities are going to make the ward night special and entertaining with their performances.

The show will go to undertake or host by Vj Archana and Makapa Ananad. Thye will be seen cracking numerous jokes and also keep s the hilarious sequences on the stage on the entire award show. On the award night, we will go to see many renowned music directors from the Kollywood Industry. We will also go to numerous actress turned politicians such as Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, KS Ravikumar, Mano, Antony Dasan, Anirudh, Regina Cassandra, and etc.

Important Details of the upcoming Mirchi Music Awards:-

The show will go to take place under the given guidelines issued by the government, on how to take precautions to fight against covid. The award show is scheduled to be released on May 15th, 2021, at 5:00 pm, on channel Satr Vijay Tv and it will also have its digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App.

  • Time: – 05:00 PM
  • Date:- May 15, 2021
  • Language:- Tamil

The award show will be going to be aired in the Tamil language.

Related Items:

Most Popular

89
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
67
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top