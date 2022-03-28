“Star Wars Kid”: What Lessons for the School Environment?

I think schools are now better equipped to deal with these situations. Director General of Seminaire Saint-Joseph, Danny Dalair explains.

As the video went around the world, Ghislain Raza had to drop out of school.

I had really become a problem. I have tarnished the image of the organization. For [sic] His eyes, I was the one who had to leave He told on the set of everyone talks about it, sparking outrage from comedian Marianna Mazza, who had difficulty understanding that the young teen had been kicked out of school while internet ridiculers continued her school career. The video has been viewed more than a billion times so far.

Nearly 20 years later…