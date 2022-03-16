Starfield: The developers of the exclusive Xbox present their ambitions on video!

On November 11, 2022, Bethesda will launch its first new license in a very long time with Starfield. Presented as a Skyrim in space, the title, which will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, still remains very mysterious.

Have a creative approach true to Bethesda’s DNA while being modern

To help us see things more clearly, the developers of Starfield started a series of videos, in which the developers present and explain how they approach the game, and what they want to implement. In a new video released today, Bethesda discusses the idea of ​​a simulation-oriented role-playing game, in which players will chart their own course. Design Director Emil Pagliarulo wants players to experience things they never expected. As often, Bethesda wants to allow players to write their own story using the proposed universe.

Immersion and freedom of action as pillars of Starfield

This obviously caused some problems. because this systemic design came into conflict with the questsprepared by the studio, and which must take into account all potential actions players. Todd Howard, the game’s director and the face of Bethesda, talks about all the creation of the universe, from the story to the characters, passing by the management of statistics, and all these elements specific to role-playing games that had to be rethought to offer a modern experience. Photogrammetry should also bring a real plus, in particular with the aim of reinforce immersion and to offer credible interactions with impact.

Bringing the Starfield universe to life

We already knew it, but several factions will be present in the Starfield universe, and it will be up to the players to join them, fight them, flush out their secret or use them for their own interest. Will Shen, the lead Quest Designer, talks about the‘Union Coloniale, which represents “an idealized future of the Space Republic”, Liber Astra, a faction oriented “space fantasy western”, the industrial faction Ryujin Industrieswhich would have the “coolest” introduction.

The best example is perhaps the Scarlet Fleet, a faction of pirates a priori hostile that we can nevertheless join. Players will obviously have access to various companionsand the developers thought of a new mini persuasion gamethe purpose of which is to offer the feeling of having a real talk.