Stars bid farewell to Holby City

Medical drama Holby City has ended on screen after 23 years with an emotional final episode.

Tuesday’s finale featured several older characters, including the death of surgeon Jack Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel, who has appeared on the show since 2005, following a long-running story about the effects of a brain tumor. .

The episode showcased the dedication of the co-workers who tried to save her and also sheds light on the lives that can be saved and enriched through organ donation.

Surgeon Jack Naylor has died after a failed surgery / Image: BBC

It also featured reappearances of previous characters including Rick Griffin, played by Hugh Quarshi, and Mo Ifanga, played by Chizzy Akudolu.

After the show aired, Akudolu tweeted: “This is really breaking my heart. Holby…