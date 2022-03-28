Stars react to Oscar smack

one night when coda won Best Picture and Ariana DeBos became the first openly lesbian woman of color to win an Oscar, it was Will Smith To slap somebody Chris Rock Who got all the headlines.

Smith took the stage after The Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and slapped the comedian in the face. “Will Smith smack the s*** out of me,” said a shocked rock as Smith shouted from his seat to the presenter. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

The reactions to Thappad stunned the audience and those watching from home. Stars across Hollywood took to social media to share their thoughts, with some defending his wife with Smith and many others denouncing his act of violence against a comedian as a mockery.

