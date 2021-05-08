Start Date, KKK11, Timing, Telecast, Host, Voot

After the end of the Bigg Boss Season 14, the fans and the audience are eagerly waiting for the fear factor reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”. Everyone knows this Indian stunt reality show always starts after the ending of Bigg Boss and many former contestants of Bigg Boss are always seen as the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi”. Though there is no such information available on the starting date of the show as per the sources, the producers of the show are working on the list of the contestants of the show.

The 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is already on the line and the makers are working on it so it means that the audience will no need to wait for so long and as per the sources, KKK 11 approached Arjun Bijlani and Eijaz Khan, and many others. The host of the show is again the most beloved action director Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show has been already made a buzz mainly in the context of the list of the contestants of the upcoming show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Contestants Name List 2021

Sourabh Raaj Jain Agree to you Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Varun Sood Diyanka Tripathi Arjun bijlani Abhinav shukla Mehak Chahel Aashtha Gill Vishal aditya singh Anushka sen

As per the sources, the name which is highlighting on this list is former Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan. Not only the Eijaz but Arjun Bijlani is also a part of this list. The name of these two contestants is in the discussion of the KKK season 11 house production. The deals with them are soon going to be fixed as the makers want both of them to be a part of this reality show. Here we have the list of the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The first name is already mention, former BB contestant Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz is not only popular because of BB but he is already a well-known personality in the TV serials industry. He featured in many daily soaps, Kusum, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii kay, etc. If Eijaz the news of his participation in the show is reality then he will be going to amazed the audience with his stunts. The next name is in this list is of course Arjun Bijlani. He is also a famous personality of the serial industry who worked in many daily soaps such as Nagin, Tu Hi Ashiqi, etc. He was also seen in the seventh season of KKK.

The next name is the evil vamp of the TV serial industry Urvashi Dholakia. She is popularly known as the original Komolika of Kasuti Zindagi Ki daily soap. Not only the daily soaps she also worked in many reality tv shows such as Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss season 6 and she will be perfect for this show. The other name is highlighted is the former BB contestant Shefali Jariwala who is popularly known for the 20s song Kaanta Laga Girl. She has also seen in Nach Baliye 5 dance reality show. The next name is Erica Fernandez, she gained popularity after the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2.

The next name is Mohit Malik who is recently seen in the daily soap Lockdown Wali Love story broadcasted on the star plus channel. The other name of Sharad Malhotra is floating in the rumors. There is no such official announcement that is declared regarding the official list of the contestants. The fans are keenly waiting to watch their favorite actors’ stunts on the show.