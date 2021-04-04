Start Music Latest Episode 4th April 2021 Elimination : Wild Dog Movie Team Will Grace The Show







Hello, all the people so welcome the all-new Sunday and it is the time to get engaged along with the all-new Sunday. We all know that the Indian audience is just insane for the reality shows and Dancee plus and Start Music are some of those shows that can even dominate all the reality shows. Dancee Plus is going to thrive on another hand Start Music is also dominating the TRP chart. The prominent reason behind this is the innovative concept of the show. Like it is not just a singing battle all the battle rides determine the performance but there are the games instead.

According to the latest sneak peek of the show we are going to witness the lead cast of the latest action thriller Wild Dog. It is featuring one of the dignitaries and classical actor of the film industry Nagarjuna. The latest glimpses have just made the audience completely restless. The audience now can shoot two aims with two arrows as they will get some electrifying dance performance and at the same time, they gonna see their favourite actor Nagarjuna on their favourite show.

Wild Dog is considered one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is the same movie for which Nagarjuna took a break from his hosting in one of most of the controversial and expensive Telugu show Bigg Boss. Now, finally, the audience has got the chance to experience the great action thriller along with the great actor on the big screen. The movie has been released on 2 April 2021 and since it is accumulating great box office figures. Well, it is the initial weekend for the movie and it is experiencing collecting applauding words of mouths from the audience and from the critics either.

Wild Dog revolves around several terrorist attacks that happened in India. The film also covered the Gokul Chat bomb blast back in the year 2007. The movie is directed by Ashishnoor Solomon and it is produced by S. Niranjan and K Anvesh Reddy under the production banner Matinee Entertainment. Wild Dog cast Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher in the lead role. Along with them Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza, and Avijit Dutt appearing in crucial roles. So, if you haven’t watched the movie rushed to your nearest theatre and booked your tickets. Otherwise, get all the captivating sequences in Start Singer on Star Maa. Stay tuned in the loop with Social Telecast for further information on Start Music.