Start Music Today’s 16th May 2021 Episode: Mondi Moguds Vs Penki Pellams: Crazy Undabothundi Miss Avvaddu

Sunday arrived and so did the most-admired reality game show Start Music. It is one of the liked show airing on an equally popular channel Star Maa. Filled with entertaining tasks and punchlines, the show has a huge fanbase that cherishes each and every episode with the same enthusiasm. Viewers must be wondering about the upcoming episode so let us inform them what will be shown tonight. Undoubtedly, it will be an entertaining episode as some special guests will arrive just like in previous episodes.

Definitely, there would be no scarcity of entertainment this afternoon. The celebrity game show is incomplete with a set of popular faces from several industries. The Telugu show involves some very interesting games and tasks that take place in various rounds. The arrived guests are divided into two separate teams. Mainly, the teams involve three participants who have to quickly press the buzzer if they know the particular answer of any particular game.

Whichever team scores maximum points at the end of the episode assuredly wins the entire game round. They receive the present from the host and with that, the episode ends. As we told that there are several rounds which has a unique name. The task remains the same every weekend but the team get changed. It is the major highlight of the show that who will grace the game show as the special guest and will play the entertaining tasks and challenges.

Talking about the first round, it is known as “Sound Party”. In this round, one Telugu song is chosen and then it will be played. From there, the competition begins as the teams compete to press the buzzer first. The host makes the final decision and announces who got the victory. The Second sound is called “What amma what is this amma?”. The contestants have to wear headphones so that they can not hear any disturbing noise from outside.

The other members need to make quick guesses on what song are they singing. They make sure that their team wins that particular round and get the points as well. As per the promo, it will be Mondi Moguds Vs Penki Pellams tonight in Start Music. Let’ see what will exactly happen in this battle. Will the makers will organize a different set of tasks this time? Check the game show on Star Maa at 12 PM. For other information, stay tuned with us.

