Start time, channel, how to watch and stream March Madness game

Villanova hopes to continue her run to the seventh Final Four with a win against No. 5 seed Houston on Saturday in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in San Antonio.

The Wildcats will face a Houston team that has won all three of its tournament games by double digits, including a 72-60 loss to No. 1 seed Arizona on Thursday night. The Cougars are looking to make it back to the Final Four for the second year in a row, something the school hasn’t done since 1983 and 1984 (they lost both the North Carolina state and Georgetown national championships, respectively).

Meanwhile, Villanova, led by head coach Jay Wright, is undefeated in this last three Elite Eight matches. Stepping up on Thursday night in his win against Michigan…