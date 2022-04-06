start times, how to watch, stream, full card, when does garside-matt start, boxing news, australian boxing title

Australian Olympic hero Harry Garside makes his long-awaited return to the ring in his second professional boxing fight on Wednesday.

Watch Garside-Matt and more live boxing now on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo!

But Garside is not shying away from a challenge despite his lack of experience at the professional level, facing off against Manuer Matt (4-1) for the Australian lightweight title.

The main event of the bout tonight at Sydney’s iconic Horden Pavilion, with Garside looking to build on his first-round TKO win over Sachin Mudaliar in his pro debut.

Watch Harry Garside vs. Manyur Matt LIVE on Kayo this Wednesday, April 6th at 7PM. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

He’s going to give you a lot of problems. 00:42

It was December and now the Tokyo medalist is on his…