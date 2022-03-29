Start times, predictions, TV channels, and more

After shocking Italy in the semi-finals, North Macedonia have advanced to Europe’s World Cup qualifying final, where they will try to upset Portugal to secure their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The winner of this game will secure their place in the 2022 World Cup, so needless to say, both the sides will give their all in the hope of winning.

North Macedonia enters the game on the heels of a tremendous upset against Italy, keeping Euro 2020 winners out of their second consecutive World Cup. The 1-0 win was one of the biggest upsets in international football history, and they will look to follow it up with an equally tough win over Portugal on Wednesday.

Portugal entered the game after a 3–1 win over Turkey. They had lost…