Starting grid for Australian Grand Prix as Leclerc takes pole with Hamilton in fifth

Lewis Hamilton will start the Australian Grand Prix from fifth as Charles Leclerc secured pole position for Sunday’s race.

After an entertaining qualifying session in Melbourne – having been red flagged on two occasions – Ferrari’s Leclerc robbed, with Max Verstappen joining the front row.

Sergio Perez finished third in the second Red Bull, one place ahead of British driver Lando Norris at McLaren. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell took sixth.

Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth crown has been derailed by his uncompetitive Mercedes machinery. The British driver is already 29 points behind championship leader Leclerc.

But after finishing only 16th in the final round in Saudi Arabia, taking the only point to finish 10th, Hamilton…