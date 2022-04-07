Starting this Thursday, chinstrap will be optional in work, entertainment and educational venues in Buenos Aires

This was announced by the Minister of Health of Buenos Aires Province, Nicolas Kreplak. It will be mandatory on public transport.

The Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak, announced that from this Thursday the use of chinstrap in work, entertainment and educational places in the Buenos Aires region will be optional, while it will remain mandatory in public transport. ,

The minister published this announcement on his Twitter account.

“In @BAProvincia we have a 10-week sustained decline in #COVID cases, an early outbreak of controlled influenza, flu vaccination campaign launched and over 95% of the population vaccinated,” the Buenos Aires official posted.