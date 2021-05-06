LATEST

StartItUp is taking Silicon Valley’s playbook for tech companies and adapting it for small businesses – PRNewswire

Entrepreneurs have had to fend for themselves for a long time and often fail to get their businesses up and running due to lack of knowledge or a supportive community. According to the US Census, only 10% of people who apply for an IRS EIN, and intend to start a business, get their business off the ground.

“We set out to overhaul a broken system, and are now honored to be in the right place at the right time to lend a helping hand with the unprecedented surge in business creation that has accompanied Covid,” said Goli Ameri, StartItUp CEO.

Covid-era applications increased 24% in 2020 over 2019. The percentage of business launches is likely even higher due to the large number of solopreneurs. Many laid-off and gig-economy workers have taken the self-employment route. Etsy sellers have grown over 62%, and most of Shopify’s one million users are first-time entrepreneurs.

StartItUp connects entrepreneurs with the resources, people and expertise they need to turn their passion into profit while avoiding costly mistakes. The company’s curated business-planning tools, and a community of fellow go-getters, allow entrepreneurs to spend more time launching and growing their businesses and less time searching for answers.

StartItUp was co-founded by CEO Goli Ameri and Brad King. Their backgrounds bring depth and diversity of experience to solving the global challenge of small-business formation. Ameri has owned a small tech business and served in public office, first as US Assistant Secretary of State and followed by Under Secretary at the International Red Cross with global responsibilities including economic and entrepreneurial development. King has twenty-five years of experience launching successful early-stage companies (Net Effect, iChange, and URB-E among others) and has invested in many more (Baidu, eHarmony).

StartItUp piloted the first version of its platform in Southern California. “We learned a great deal about the real needs of entrepreneurs from the thousands who downloaded the app, which helped improve our product.” said King. “We are passionate about small businesses, who create 50+% of jobs, and believe in an even playing field where good ideas, grit, and determination matter more than a formal education.”

Demand for business creation is expected to increase even more in the coming years due to automation. According to the Brookings Institute Hamilton Project, automation has accelerated due to the pandemic, potentially leading to massive losses in large employment, low-wage jobs in retail and food service.

Contacts
Jean Card:
[email protected]

SOURCE StartItUp

Related Links

www.startitup.me

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

46
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top